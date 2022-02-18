Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. Jabil has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $27,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

