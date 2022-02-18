Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.000-$10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.78.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.64.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,687,000 after acquiring an additional 93,342 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.