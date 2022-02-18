Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SMC in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC’s FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCAY opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.86. SMC has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

