Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sonic Automotive, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sonic Automotive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of SAH stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,073. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $58.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 6.73%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

