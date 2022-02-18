Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.66). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

DAL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 247,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,588,598. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after acquiring an additional 347,361 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after acquiring an additional 450,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,175,000 after buying an additional 438,950 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

