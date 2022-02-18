Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WESCO International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WCC has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

NYSE:WCC opened at $122.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $18,388,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $15,964,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at about $4,199,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 71.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.