Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Airbnb, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.48.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $183.60 on Thursday. Airbnb has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,972,000 after buying an additional 430,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after buying an additional 391,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $1,599,368,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total transaction of $24,034,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $988,538.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 769,873 shares of company stock valued at $133,171,020. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

