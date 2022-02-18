Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Plus500 Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PLSQF)

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Plus500 in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now anticipates that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plus500’s FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Plus500 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of PLSQF opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. Plus500 has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

