Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRSH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JRSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.82. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,352. The stock has a market cap of $84.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.75. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $9.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

