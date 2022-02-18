JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

Get JFrog alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FROG. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. JFrog has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $68.57.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth $60,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in JFrog by 100.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 964.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 21.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.