JMP Securities Trims ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Target Price to $8.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $29.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.95.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.39. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

