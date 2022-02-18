JOANN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,948 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

In other JOANN news, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $778,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $513,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get JOANN alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JOAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $11.95 on Friday. JOANN has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $492.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. JOANN’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.