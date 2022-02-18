Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 186,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,830,499 shares.The stock last traded at $5.73 and had previously closed at $6.04.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71.

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra purchased 155,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Intel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $463,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $77,233,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $35,210,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $30,228,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Joby Aviation by 337.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,611,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,874 shares during the period. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

