Joel E. Hunter Sells 20,282 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total value of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$575,636.26.

TC Energy stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$66.60. 2,626,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$62.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.07. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$53.20 and a 1-year high of C$68.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.33 billion and a PE ratio of 35.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Veritas Investment Research cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.14.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

