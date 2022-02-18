John Downing Sells 3,000 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $31.38 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,141,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $254,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

