John Shinn Sells 10,073 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

