Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.38. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Mizuho decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.