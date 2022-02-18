Jonathan W. Ayers Sells 250 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $493.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $560.21 and its 200 day moving average is $617.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

