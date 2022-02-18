Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Down 23.2% in January

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JWEL stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.07. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. Jowell Global has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jowell Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jowell Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

