JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Arco Platform stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $577.48 million, a PE ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arco Platform will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Arco Platform by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.