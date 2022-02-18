Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Price Target Cut to €52.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €54.00 ($61.36) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JGHHY. HSBC upgraded shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JGHHY opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

