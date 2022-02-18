K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Receives C$10.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.65.

KNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:KNT traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.10. 1,746,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,976. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$9.36.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.64 million. Research analysts forecast that K92 Mining will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

