K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KNT. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.83.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$8.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.78. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$9.36.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.