Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. Katapult has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36.

In other Katapult news, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo acquired 691,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $2,676,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fangqui Sun sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $31,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,708,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,955 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Katapult by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Katapult by 547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

