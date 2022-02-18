KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.25% of KE worth $40,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth about $927,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in KE by 100.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58,355 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in KE by 16.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in KE by 40.6% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 127,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 36,704 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KE by 1,656.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719,482 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $20.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 115.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -1.43. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $76.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.