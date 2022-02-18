Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LTCH. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Latch currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of LTCH opened at $5.62 on Monday. Latch has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $17.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Latch by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after buying an additional 1,048,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,159,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

