Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $66.06. The stock had a trading volume of 169,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,980. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $63.68. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

