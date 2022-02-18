Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fortive were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 19.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 111.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 16,265 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 27.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.51. 46,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,082. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.45. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $63.04 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

