Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.62. 66,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.93 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

