Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Waters were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 7.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Waters by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

WAT stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $314.56. 7,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,554. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $258.91 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

