Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after purchasing an additional 767,671 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $1,067,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.37. 11,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

