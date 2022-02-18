Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 166 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

NYSE:MLM traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $380.60. 10,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,232. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.42 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.52 and a 200 day moving average of $392.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

