Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 242 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Mizuho reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.78. 34,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,528. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average of $85.74. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.08%.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,312 shares of company stock worth $15,934,286 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

