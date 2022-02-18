Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 576 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 57.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 185.9% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. 692,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,749,328. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

