Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.65. 426,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,132,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.55%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

