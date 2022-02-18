KeyCorp Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,150.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,165.29.

SHOP stock opened at $660.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a one year low of $655.00 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,107.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,357.73.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

