Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.630-$1.690 EPS.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $4.63 on Thursday, reaching $165.50. 1,257,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,418. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.31.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

