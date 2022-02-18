KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Trading Down 1.2%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) shares dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $22.76. Approximately 230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42.
