KickToken Price Hits $0.0223 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $117,510.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00038897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00107761 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,676,526 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

