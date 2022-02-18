Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading 3.8% Higher

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Kidoz from C$2.23 to C$2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Kidoz alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$65.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.