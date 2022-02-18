Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.05% from the stock’s previous close.

KGC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.86. 2,026,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,267,078. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $1,792,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.