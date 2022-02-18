Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Shares of KNSL traded up $13.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.96. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $245.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNSL. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

