Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 10,149 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,396 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 225.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.25. 461,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,045,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

