Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,904 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.9% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Apple were worth $96,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.74. 2,736,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,302,232. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.61 and its 200 day moving average is $158.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

