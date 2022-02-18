Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,922 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after purchasing an additional 480,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,208,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.30. The company had a trading volume of 35,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,911. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

