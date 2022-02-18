Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $23.02 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.96. 101,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $361.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.61.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

