Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $10.74 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,737,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.23.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $435.51. 8,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,659. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.95.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

