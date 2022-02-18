Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases 15,509 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.93. The company had a trading volume of 54,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.47 and a 200 day moving average of $163.76. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $124.11 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

