Klaytn (KLAY) Reaches Market Cap of $3.36 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and $82.20 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,657,189 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

