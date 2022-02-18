Klimatas Price Tops $0.0319 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 232.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $23,088.18 and $905.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klimatas has traded up 249.6% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.